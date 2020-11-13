CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — An act of kindness to a fellow teacher ended up being a published book by Amanda Davis, a third-grade teacher at Chesapeake Elementary School.
When fellow teacher Becky McClelland was going to the hospital for surgery, Davis wrote a story that later was turned into a book called “Draven Doogle and the Corona Witch.”
Davis made up a story turning McClelland, a fellow third-grade teacher at Chesapeake Elementary, into a witch and used some of the things McClelland had experienced as plot lines in her book.
“I left it on her porch before here surgery,” Davis said earlier this week. McClelland took a red folder with the story Davis wrote with her to the hospital and read it that first night.
“It was the neatest thing,” McClelland said. “It made me laugh. It made me cry and it gave me chills.”
McClelland advised Davis to get the story published. She decided to give it a shot. Davis sent out some emails and found a publisher in Tennessee. “Draven Doogle and the Corona Witch” is available now on Amazon and Google books, Davis said.
The book was released the last week in October and Amazon ran out of copies the second day, Davis said.
“It’s neat to have such support from the community,” Davis said.
The story centers around Draven Doogle, who is convinced he lives across the street from a witch. He has seen some pretty weird things happening by his neighbor, Mrs. McBecky, who is a teacher at his school. Draven spends the whole book avoiding her at all costs until a brush with coronavirus leads him to a face-to-face meeting.
One of the things McClelland did at school last year, before the pandemic, was have a dance circle at the school and any student going in the circle has to dance. The boys caught in the circle wanted to dance The Worm, McClelland said. In the story, getting caught in the circle turns a person into a worm, she said.
McClelland has taught at the school for 17 years and Davis is in her 8th year. McClelland recovered well from the surgery, but currently is staying home after being exposed to coronavirus.
True story.