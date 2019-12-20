IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: A Proctorville area man reported earlier this month that someone broke into his home and stole a firearm. Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 14-year-old neighbor on charges including burglary, theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, vandalism and theft and transported him to the Group and Shelter Home.
THEFT: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Dustin Tschirner, 20, of Runyon Road, Catlettsburg, earlier this month on a charge of theft for taking a woman’s purse.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 46-year-old Pedro area woman told authorities last week that her husband hit her in the hand with a two-by-four board, requiring her to get medical treatment. A sheriff’s deputy arrested her husband on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 45-year-old Proctorville area woman reported earlier this month that her husband put her in a choke hold and bashed her head on a bathroom floor. A sheriff’s deputy arrested her husband on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DRUG OVERDOSE: A sheriff’s deputy responded to a drug overdose call at the Dairy Queen in Proctorville. A 43-year-old Chesapeake area man admitted using fentanyl. He was transported to a local hospital and advised to report to the prosecutor’s office in five days.