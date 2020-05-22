IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom has named Terry’s Mobile Glass its Business of the Month for May-June 2020.
Terry’s Mobile Glass has been in business for 52 years and has been owned by Scott Green for the past 14 years. Due to a fire last year, the business relocated to the corner of 3rd and Ellison. It is currently operating out of the Ketter Carriage and Buggy House, which was built around 1880-1890.
Terry’s Mobile Glass does auto, commercial, and residential work. Terry’s is a preferred provider, for every insurance company, for auto windshield replacement.
The company can also replace storefront windows and install LEXAN Safety Shields to reduce contact with COVID-19 for the safety of cashiers in retail establishments.
In the home, Terry’s can repair vinyl windows, do insulated window replacements, and cut mirrors and glass tabletops.
Terry’s Mobile Glass takes great pride in its service and can help you with all your glass needs. The business is located at 1540 S. 3rd St., Ironton. The phone number is 740-532-5274.