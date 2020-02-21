IRONTON — Registration is underway for the Ohio University Southern Envision Access Conference: Supporting Students with Disabilities in the Tri-State.
The Conference is scheduled for Friday, March 6, on the campus of OHIO Southern, located at 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton. The event seeks to increase awareness and understanding of trends in addressing the needs of students with disabilities.
Conference sessions include: Teaching Transition through Community Involvement; Transitional Issues Facing Veterans After Military Service; Managing Challenges of Our Dis-ABILITY Journey from High School Through College; University Design in the Classroom; and, Empowering Students with ADHD and Anxiety.
The conference luncheon will include a panel discussion on Dialogue and Students, featuring area educators and students.
The Envision Accessibility Conference is devoted to the awareness, education and inclusion of all students, said Teresa McKenzie, coordinator of Accessibility and Veterans Services for OHIO Southern.
“Since we began the Envision Access Conference, it has grown into a network for Tri-State Area personnel who work with students who have disabilities,” she said. “It continues to be a great platform for learning for area educators and administrators, as well as pre-service teachers, social workers and others,” McKenzie said.
Nicole Pennington, interim executive dean for OHIO Regional Higher Education and dean of OHIO Southern, said the Envision Access Conference provides understanding of students of all abilities.
“Ohio University embraces diversity and inclusion and we are pleased to see how the event has grown since it began,” Pennington said.
Conference registration is now open online at https://www.ohio.edu/southern/events/eaconference.cfm. The cost is $40 for professionals and $15 for students. College credit and continuing education units are available. All conference attendees will receive a certificate of participation.
For more information, contact Robert Pleasant, associate director, Student Resource Commons, at pleasanr@ohio.edu or 740-533-4608; or Teresa McKenzie, M.S. Ed, accessibility coordinator, at mckenzt1@ohio.edu or 740-547-3875.