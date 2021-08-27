IRONTON — A recent groundbreaking brings promises of new jobs and vital services to Ironton and the surrounding areas.
The Counseling Center, which has been providing behavioral health services in the southern Ohio region for more than four decades from its home base in Portsmouth, is building a new facility in downtown Ironton that will include a health and wellness center.
The multi-million dollar expansion, for which ground was broken on Aug. 18, will provide services for those struggling with mental health and addiction needs, according to a news release.
The center, which will provide both inpatient and outpatient services, will be located on South 4th Street at Center Street. It is expected to be completed in about one year.
“This expansion will allow us to provide even more intensive and expanded services for the Lawrence County area,” the news release stated.
The expansion will immediately provide 15 new jobs, with potential to grow, according to the release. It will also add 12 residential beds and 15 transitional beds.
In addition, the center will provide vocational, fitness, and life skills services for clients, as well as their family members and loved ones.
“Linking with our existing operations in the city of Ironton and our Franklin Furnace campus, TCC will be able to provide the true continuum of care to individuals and their families in the area, and is proud to bring the highest quality services to this community,” the release stated.
