SOUTH POINT — The God Factor Ministries Inc. will present “Providential Event XII, Genuine Unity in the Body of Christ: Continuing the Advocacy” on Dec. 6-8 at the Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road in South Point.
The focus of the event is to promote genuine unity among believers regardless of their denomination, race, age or gender. A variety of participants will share in dance, spoken word poetry, teaching, preaching and music ministry.
National gospel recording artist Zacardi Cortez will be in concert at 5 p.m. on Dec. 7. Tickets are required for the concert ($15 in advance; $20 at the door).
The God Factor Ministries is a nonprofit organization that was established in 2013 by Minister Larry Medcalf. Area pastors, leaders and laypeople have partnered together to assist in advocating for genuine unity. The Providential Events are held twice a year. A mission outreach is also included in each event.
Services will begin at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 with guest preacher Bishop Ron K. Martin, pastor of the City Gate Church in Mason, Ohio, and administrative bishop of the Ohio Church of God. Gospel recording artist the Rev. Lonnie Weaver and Genesis of Alabama, and Journey Praise Team of Tri-State Worship Center, will be the guest musicians.
At noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, there will be a panel discussion led by area pastors that will focus on what hinders genuine unity. Minister Marta Torres Henderson of Dallas, Texas, will be the guest preacher. Ashes to Ember and the St. Paul Praise Team will be the guest musicians. Lunch will be provided.
At 5 p.m., Zacardi Cortez will be in concert accompanied by local vocalists and musicians. Also appearing will be local recording artist, A.C. Antoine Cabarrus.
On Sunday, Dec. 8, the Rev. Shawn Woods, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Huntington, will be the guest preacher. Music will be provided by Antioch choirs, along with the Tri-State Worship Center Praise Team.
Various other individuals will be participating throughout the weekend, including Prophetess Arlena Hayne of Houston, Texas, and the Rev. Paul Michael Booth, pastor of South Point Southern Baptist Church. All events, with the exception of the Dec. 5 evening concert, are free and open to the public.
For more information, call 740-646-3558 or log on to the God Factor Ministries website (www.thegodfactorministriesinc.com) or Facebook page.