Your favorite Briggs Lawrence County Public Library branch may be closed until at least April 6, but you can still use your Briggs Library card. If you have a smartphone, tablet or computer, you can still check out books by your favorite authors or try a few new ones from the Ohio Digital Library.
Most users get started with a computer. Go to the library’s web site, www.briggslibrary.com, and click on the blue button on the right hand side of the screen that says “Borrow eBooks and more.” Click “sign in,” select Briggs Lawrence County Public Library from the “select your library” drop down menu and enter your 14-digit library card number.
You are now ready to browse the digital shelves of over 100,000 titles in the eBook collections alone. By clicking the Available Now option, there is no waiting for the top titles. At this writing these included John Grisham’s “The Guardians,” Celeste Ng’s “Little Fires Everywhere” and last year’s most popular book, “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
The Ohio Digital Library site allows you to search for books by title, author, subject, audience, format, and more. The library also includes a massive selection of audiobooks, movies, books for children, and magazines. You can download selections to your favorite device.
If you are new to the site, click on the “Getting Started Guide” in the center of the main page for tips on downloading, different devices and device apps to make your experience easier.
So if you’ve read all your library books and the books on your shelves and you’re practicing “social distancing” for the next week or two, now’s the time to go to the library online from the comfort of your couch. Happy reading!