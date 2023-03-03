The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Moron Brothers pic.jpg

“Lardo” (Mike Carr) and “Burley” (Mike Hammond), better known as the Moron Brothers, will bring their unique brand of irreverent humor combined with bluegrass, gospel, and faith to the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

 Submitted photo

IRONTON — Central Kentucky’s “Lardo” (Mike Carr) and “Burley” (Mike Hammond), better known as the Moron Brothers, will bring their unique brand of irreverent humor combined with bluegrass, gospel, and faith to the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

The performance is sponsored by the Ironton Council for the Arts. Tickets are $15, are available at the door, and the performance is free for students. The First Presbyterian Church is handicap accessible.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you