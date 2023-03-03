“Lardo” (Mike Carr) and “Burley” (Mike Hammond), better known as the Moron Brothers, will bring their unique brand of irreverent humor combined with bluegrass, gospel, and faith to the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
IRONTON — Central Kentucky’s “Lardo” (Mike Carr) and “Burley” (Mike Hammond), better known as the Moron Brothers, will bring their unique brand of irreverent humor combined with bluegrass, gospel, and faith to the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
The performance is sponsored by the Ironton Council for the Arts. Tickets are $15, are available at the door, and the performance is free for students. The First Presbyterian Church is handicap accessible.
The Moron Brothers are certified originals. They were “branded” before there were brands. These comedians/ musicians/goodwill ambassadors are part of the landscape from which they sprang. Lardo lives on the Kentucky River; Burley, in the nearby town of Nicholasville, Kentucky. Their spirits have been formed through life on the river, where Lardo maintains a genuine shantyboat, and in small towns filled with friendly, nurturing neighbors.
These “brothers” are talented, accomplished, and respected bluegrass musicians, singing their own songs and those of their ancestors and keeping history as alive as yesterday. They write 60% of their own funny and imaginative material. Their music takes them to 60-90 events and bluegrass festivals each year, including their own, where they pick and sing for delighted fans.
Lardo and Burley have classic comedic timing and two distinctive performing styles. Lardo is much more outgoing and verbal. He sucks the air out of a room before filling it with humor and song. Burley is non-verbal — and some of our most powerful communication doesn’t need words. (“Burley ain’t dead, he just don’t talk much.”) The two are drawn together by friendship, companionship, and a natural rapport; like all the great performing teams, they draw on each other’s strengths to become more than the sum of their parts. (http://bluegrassireland.blogspot.com/2014/05/the-moron-brothers-genuine-article.html).
The Ironton Council for the Arts would like to thank the Ohio Arts Council for awarding the council their first-ever Art Start grant which will be used to help defray the cost of performance fees and operating expenses for the 2022-23 concert season.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.