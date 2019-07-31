IRONTON - The Vault Market is teaming up with the Ironton Elks Lodge for The Market After Dark on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 10 p.m. in Ironton at 3rd and Center next to Rotary Fountain.

The evening will be filled with shopping, a live jazz trio, food, wine and beer sales. A range of vendor products will be available for purchase, including handmade items such as jewelry, home decor and farm products as well as clothing and vintage household items.

The Vault Market, which features all USA-made boutique gifts, artisan items and antiques and vintage, will remain open during the event. The Vault Market, a collaborative space, is looking to partner with artists and craftsmen to offer shoppers home and gift products.

For additional details about the event or to become a vendor, visit The Vault Market's Facebook page or contact Abby Kuehne and Amanda Cleary at 740-302-4131.

