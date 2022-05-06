IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: A 58-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last week that someone forced open his back door and stole several weapons including a rifle, several handguns and ammunition and a watch from his home.
THEFT: An Ironton area man reported last week that some people renting property he owned stole the hot-water tank, kitchen faucet, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, and a toilet.
THEFT: A 71-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported last week that her son was trying to sell two doors on Facebook that belonged on a house she owned. The doors were valued at $1,000.
VANDALISM: A 27-year-old Ironton area woman reported earlier this week that while she was gone for several weeks, someone broke into her home, punched holes in the wall, broke a table, threw clothes all over the floor and generally made a mess.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 50-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that her former boyfriend has threatened to kill her and slashed the tires on her vehicle and has been stalking her.
SHOTS FIRED: A 53-year-old Willow Wood area man reported last week that a neighbor has been discharging a firearm near his residence.
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE: A person on probation in Ironton Municipal Court cut off an ankle monitor and threw it into a creek. The monitor was subsequently recovered, but the person wasn’t able to be located last month.
