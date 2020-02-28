IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
THEFT: A 45-year-old Kitts Hill area man reported last week that someone stole a 2019 Honda side-by-side valued at $23,686.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 70-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that someone stole a 2007 Buick valued at $4,000. The vehicle later was found wrecked on Ohio 93.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A Willow Wood area man reported last week that his live-in girlfriend tried to cut him with a knife and threatened to kill him. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 54-year-old Willow Wood area woman on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail.
FIREARM THEFT: A 26-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that someone stole a pistol valued at $400.
THEFT: A 12-year-old student at Rock Hill Middle School reported earlier this month that someone stole an iPhone valued at $700. The school later suspended another student for 10 days and he could be expelled for theft and insubordination.
DRUG POSSESSION: A sheriff’s deputy last week responded to an overdose call for a homeless, 34-year-old Chesapeake area man. The man was given Narcan and transported to a Huntington hospital. He also could face criminal charges.