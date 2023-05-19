IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
THEFT: A representative of Sheridan Manor reported last week that items including power tools, air conditioners, extension ladders, flooring, blinds and cleaning supplies were stolen. The items were valued between $2,000 and $14,000.
THEFT: A resident of County Road 120 N. reported earlier this week that someone stole tools valued at $1,000 from his garage.
VEHICLE STOLEN: A man reported last week that someone stole a 2004 Chevy Silverado from his property. He said his son left the keys in the vehicle the night before.
UNDERAGE DRINKING: An 18-year-old Fairland High School student was arrested for bringing two Jell-o shots containing alcohol to the school cafeteria last week and subsequently was arrested and taken to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call along County Road 31 in the Chesapeake area last week, deputies arrested a man and transported him to jail on a charge of domestic violence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a County Road 15 resident.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A South Point High School student was arrested last week for disorderly conduct and transported to the Lawrence County Juvenile Center after complaining loudly that a vape pen was found in her locker.
