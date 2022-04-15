IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
INTIMIDATION: Responding to a call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Joshua W. Sparks, 28, of South Webster, Ohio, on a felony charge of intimidation and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and transported him to the Lawrence County Jail.
BOAT STOLEN: A 60-year-old Kitts Hill area man reported earlier this week that someone stole a boat and trailer from his property while he was out of town.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 22-year-old Huntington woman on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence after she hit the father of her child with a rope.
ASSAULT: A 13-year-old student at Rock Hill Middle School was transported to the Lawrence County Juvenile Detention Center last week after she slapped and punched another student in class.
VANDALISM: A South Point area woman reported earlier this month that her former boyfriend vandalized a couch and chair at her residence, causing $1,300 worth of damage.
AGGRAVATED TRESPASS: Responding to a call earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 41-year-old Proctorville area man on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated trespass and transported him to jail.
