IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
THEFT: Officers responding to a call earlier this week from Walmart in Fayette Township arrested Jennifer Farley, 42, of the 900 block of 23rd Street, Huntington, on a misdemeanor theft charge (shoplifting) and an outstanding warrant and transported her to jail.
ENDANGERING CHILDREN: Responding to a child abuse complaint, authorities heard from relatives that a 2-year-old had bruises on his back and leg and was taken to St. Mary’s in Ironton.
THEFT: A 50-year-old Lawrence County woman reported earlier this week that someone stole a 12-foot trailer valued at $6,000.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 62-year-old Hebron, Ohio, man and a 36-year-old South Point man and transported them to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 12-year-old South Point girl on a charge of domestic violence and transported her to the Lawrence County Juvenile Detention Center.
