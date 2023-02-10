IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
STOLEN VEHICLE: A 59-year-old South Point area man said his 2008 Chevrolet was stolen earlier this week when he left it running while he went into a gas station on Charley Creek Road.
THEFT: A 55-year-old Pedro area man reported last week that someone charged $1,200 worth of items from Amazon to his credit card.
THEFT: Authorities arrested a 48-year-old Columbus woman last month on a misdemeanor theft charge for shoplifting $441.14 worth of items from Dollar General. She then transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
THEFT: Responding to a shoplifting call at Wal-Mart in Fayette Township last month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 48-year-old Hillsboro, Ohio, woman and transported her to jail.
THEFT: Responding to a shoplifting call at Wal-Mart last month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 30-year-old Huntington woman on a misdemeanor charge of theft and transported her to jail.
THEFT: Responding to a shoplifting call last month at Wal-Mart, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 34-year-old South Point area man on a misdemeanor charge of theft and transported him to jail.
