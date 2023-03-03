IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
ARREST: Responding to a call earlier this week of a vehicle theft and a man speeding along County Road 1, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Cornell Ricardo Rogers, no age or address listed, and transported him to jail.
BURGLARY: A resident of Ohio 378 reported last week that a 30- to 35-year-old man walked into his home. The homeowner said he got a handgun and shot at the man, who then fled the home.
ARREST: A sheriff’s deputy last week arrested Roger Herring, no age or address listed, after a woman reported a man tried to run her down.
CAR STOLEN: A resident of County Road 15 told authorities last week that her son took her 2003 Ford Explorer and refused to return it. She said he has a drug problem and no driver’s license and later said he would return it if she would give him her debit card.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a woman and her brother, no ages or addresses listed, after the man brandished a handgun during an argument.
THEFT: A Lawrence County man said while he was in jail, a woman used his bank card to purchase $6,512.98 in goods.
THEFT: A Chesapeake area man reported earlier this week that someone stole a television and an air conditioner from his front porch.
THEFT: A resident of County Road 51 reported last week that someone stole farm equipment valued at $2,000 from his property.
THEFT: A Chesapeake area woman said a former boyfriend stole her two children’s virtual reality headsets.
