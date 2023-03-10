IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: A resident of Roman Harbor called authorities about a man who entered his home, ransacked it and took several items. Authorities subsequently arrested George Ruff, no age or address listed, on a charge of burglary. The homeowner reported the burglar stole items from his daughter’ jewelry box, baseball cards from his son’s room and rings and jewelry from his wife.
DRUG ARRESTS: An off-duty sheriff’s deputy witnessed a drug transaction and arrested Jordan Carlsen and Patsy Birchfield, no ages or addresses listed, and transported them to the Lawrence County Jail.
OVERDOSES: The sheriff’s department responded to five overdose calls for the first week of March.
STOLEN AUTOMOBILE: An Ironton area man called authorities earlier this week to report a man in a vehicle stuck in his field. The vehicle was reported as stolen. An individual listed as Mr. Davidson was arrested and transported to jail. A wallet with another person’s drivers license and several prescriptions belonging to a woman also were recovered inside the vehicle. An outstanding warrant for the man from Logan County, Ohio, also was served.
THEFT: A resident of Ohio 141 reported earlier this week someone stole a ring valued at $4,000.
ASSAULT: Authorities at Fairland Middle School reported last week that a student was assaulted in the school gymnasium. A student was suspended for 10 days with a request for expulsion.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a Chesapeake area man, no age or address listed, and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a man, no age or address listed, and transported him to jail.
