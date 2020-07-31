The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
ATTEMPTED SUICIDE: Jail authorities found a woman hanging by a sheet at the jail and held her up until she could be cut down. Emergency medical services personnel were called and the woman was breathing and conscious when they arrived.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop Monday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Don Eugene Pike Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Roberts Drive, South Point, on charges of possession of heroin and possession of drugs and transported him to jail.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: An Ohio man reported Sunday that someone stole a 2014 Polaris Razor and trailer valued at $15,000 from Lawrence County.
THEFT: A 37-year-old South Point area woman reported Monday that someone has stolen about $1,600 from her debit card.
DRUG OVERDOSE: A 30-year-old Ironton area man was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital last week after emergency personnel responded to a drug overdose call. An ambulance crew administered four milligrams of Narcan prior to transport.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 36-year-old Proctorville area woman earlier this week reported a man slammed her to the ground, punched her twice in the face and choked her. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 37-year-old Proctorville area man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.