The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Tiffany Ann Spears, 35, of County Road 6, Kitts Hill, on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence and transported her to jail.
THEFT: A Proctorville area woman reported earlier this month that she was scammed out of more than $8,000 by a man saying he needed it to keep her granddaughter out of jail.
THEFT: A 52-year-old South Point area woman reported earlier this month that someone stole a gas air compressor valued at $1,000.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 16-year-old Chesapeake girl and transported her to the Lawrence County Group Home.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 31-year-old woman reported last week that her boyfriend complained about her wearing a mask and tackled her and tried to choke her. The man left before authorities arrived.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A Chesapeake area woman reported earlier this month that her brother pushed her and slapped her in the face and left before authorities arrived.
VANDALISM: A 60-year-old Chesapeake are man reported last week that someone fired two shots through a widow near his front door.