People take part in a morning yoga class led by Viviane Khounlavong of Eternal Yoga at the inaugural Summer Solstice Music & Arts Festival in Ironton in June 2022. This year’s event returns noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Ironton Riverfront Park.
Talent show competitors Monica Losanto, right, and Connor O’Rourke, of Fire Circus, perform as the Summer Solstice Music & Arts Festival takes place in 2022 in Ironton. This year’s event returns noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Ironton Riverfront Park.
Connor O’Rourke, of Fire Circus, makes balloon animals as the Summer Solstice Music & Arts Festival takes place in 2022, in Ironton. This year’s event returns noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Ironton Riverfront Park.
Axis performs as the Summer Solstice Music & Arts Festival takes place on Saturday in Ironton. The second-annual festival is set for noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Ironton Riverfront Park.
Viviane Khounlavong of Eternal Yoga leads a morning yoga session as the Summer Solstice Music & Arts Festival takes place on Saturday in Ironton. The second-annual festival is set for noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Ironton Riverfront Park.
People take part in a morning yoga class led by Viviane Khounlavong of Eternal Yoga at the inaugural Summer Solstice Music & Arts Festival in Ironton in June 2022. This year’s event returns noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Ironton Riverfront Park.
Talent show competitors Monica Losanto, right, and Connor O’Rourke, of Fire Circus, perform as the Summer Solstice Music & Arts Festival takes place in 2022 in Ironton. This year’s event returns noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Ironton Riverfront Park.
Connor O’Rourke, of Fire Circus, makes balloon animals as the Summer Solstice Music & Arts Festival takes place in 2022, in Ironton. This year’s event returns noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Ironton Riverfront Park.
Axis performs as the Summer Solstice Music & Arts Festival takes place on Saturday in Ironton. The second-annual festival is set for noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Ironton Riverfront Park.
Viviane Khounlavong of Eternal Yoga leads a morning yoga session as the Summer Solstice Music & Arts Festival takes place on Saturday in Ironton. The second-annual festival is set for noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Ironton Riverfront Park.
IRONTON — Third and Center, a non-profit that uses art to inspire community impact, will host a Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival from noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at Ironton Riverfront Park.
This one-day event will showcase five musical acts, fishing instruction, yoga, a talent show, art exhibits, local vendors, local food and children’s arts and crafts, according to a news release.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.