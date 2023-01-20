IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Responding to a call last week, sheriff’s deputies arrested Bobbi J. Lucci, 26, and Marcello Miguel, 21, both of Mount Ephriam, New Jersey, and Jessica B. Frank, 26, of Houston, Texas, on charges of the theft of $200,000 worth of metal from Special Metals and transported them to jail.
BURGLARY: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Allkay Douglas, 23, of Township Road 1211, South Point, on a charge of burglary and transported her to the Lawrence County Jail.
THEFT: A 77-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that someone stole $5,000 in cash from his home.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 46-year-old South Point area man on charges of domestic violence and disorderly conduct and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested an 18-year-old South Point area woman on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 35-year-old South Point area woman on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail.
THEFT: Responding to a shoplifting call last week from Wal-Mart, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a homeless, 27-year-old man on a misdemeanor theft charge and transported him to jail.
THEFT: Responding to a shoplifting call from Wal-Mart last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 29-year-old South Point area man on a misdemeanor theft charge and transported him to jail.
