The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE: Responding to a shots fired call last week, authorities arrested Kayla D. Harris, 30, of Davis Street, Huntington, and charged her with domestic violence, having weapons while under disability and improperly discharging a firearm. She was transported to jail. David Ray Harris, 65, of Township Road, Proctorville, was charged with domestic violence, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and brandishing a deadly weapon.

DRUG ARREST: A South Point area man arrested last week on an outstanding warrant was charged with conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. Richard L. Robinson, 51, of Washington Court, was accused of bringing drugs into the jail.

DRUG ARREST: A 29-year-old South Point area man arrested last week on an outstanding warrant was transported to jail and also could be charged with aggravated possession of meth.

THEFT: A 63-year-old South Point area man reported earlier this week that someone stole several chainsaws valued at $1,500 from his residence.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, sheriff’s deputies arrested a Proctorville area couple on charges of domestic violence and transported them to jail.

