IRONTON — Tickets are on sale for the first Ironton in Bloom Backyard Fence Tour in three years. The event is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
Tickets cost $12 each and are on sale at the Lawrence County Historical Museum at 506 S. 6th St.; Unger’s Shoe Store, 304 S. 3rd St.; and Merle Norman, 221 S. 3rd St. Tickets also are available from Ironton in Bloom members.
“It gives everyone a chance to see folks’ back yards,” said Jan Wolfe, co-chairwoman of the event. “We’re hoping for a nice turnout.”
“It’s a nice fundraiser for Ironton in Bloom,” said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization. “It gives people ideas on landscaping.”
“We have some amazing and unique hidden treasures for you to see,” said Christy Phillips, Ironton in Bloom secretary.
Ironton in Bloom holds several events throughout the year to raise funds for flowers and shrubbery, Kline said.
Maps will be available with locations of the stops on this year’s backyard tour, Wolfe said.
Refreshments will be available at the museum.
Rain date for the event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27.