IRONTON — Paul David Knipp, currently serving as Lawrence County auditor, faces Jason Tolliver, a local businessman, in the race for a two-year, unexpired term as auditor.
State Rep. Jason Stephens resigned as auditor last year to take over as a state representative. Knipp was appointed by the county Republican Central Committee to fill the post. The job pays $87,024 annually.
Knipp, 46, of Ironton, a Republican, has been a practicing attorney for more than a dozen years. He served some 10 years on the Rock Hill Board of Education.
“I’m familiar with budgeting,” he said. “I have a year’s experience on the (auditor’s) job.”
Knipp received his law degree from the Regent School of Law in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
“My legal background is a great asset in the position,” he said.
Tolliver, 48, of Proctorville, a Democrat, is a local business owner. He cites his experience in business and dealing with large budgets as a reason to vote for him.
“I feel there’s a need for change” in the auditor’s office, he said.
He has a business degree in management from Ohio University-Southern.
“We need a change in the way properties are assessed,” Tolliver said.
Properties are reassessed every third year under Ohio law. He said the auditor’s office has been using firms from outside Lawrence County to do the reassessment.
“I think it can be done cheaper and done locally,” Tolliver said.
Both Tolliver and Knipp promised to be accessible to the public and the press if elected on Nov. 3.
“We need to keep the county website updated on a regular basis,” Tolliver said. “I don’t feel that’s being done right now.”
For his part, Knipp said, there has been little need for change in the past year.
“There’s always room for improvement, but it’s a well-run office,” he said. “I try to maintain an open-door policy. I will be available as much as possible.”
Knipp said the auditor’s office posts monthly financial reports online.