Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON — Paul David Knipp, currently serving as Lawrence County auditor, faces Jason Tolliver, a local businessman, in the race for a two-year, unexpired term as auditor.

State Rep. Jason Stephens resigned as auditor last year to take over as a state representative. Knipp was appointed by the county Republican Central Committee to fill the post. The job pays $87,024 annually.

Knipp, 46, of Ironton, a Republican, has been a practicing attorney for more than a dozen years. He served some 10 years on the Rock Hill Board of Education.

“I’m familiar with budgeting,” he said. “I have a year’s experience on the (auditor’s) job.”

Knipp received his law degree from the Regent School of Law in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

“My legal background is a great asset in the position,” he said.

Tolliver, 48, of Proctorville, a Democrat, is a local business owner. He cites his experience in business and dealing with large budgets as a reason to vote for him.

“I feel there’s a need for change” in the auditor’s office, he said.

He has a business degree in management from Ohio University-Southern.

“We need a change in the way properties are assessed,” Tolliver said.

Properties are reassessed every third year under Ohio law. He said the auditor’s office has been using firms from outside Lawrence County to do the reassessment.

“I think it can be done cheaper and done locally,” Tolliver said.

Both Tolliver and Knipp promised to be accessible to the public and the press if elected on Nov. 3.

“We need to keep the county website updated on a regular basis,” Tolliver said. “I don’t feel that’s being done right now.”

For his part, Knipp said, there has been little need for change in the past year.

“There’s always room for improvement, but it’s a well-run office,” he said. “I try to maintain an open-door policy. I will be available as much as possible.”

Knipp said the auditor’s office posts monthly financial reports online.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.