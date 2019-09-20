By DAVID E. MALLOY
For The Herald-Dispatch
IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
THREE ARRESTED: Following a traffic stop Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested three people on charges of receiving stolen property.
One of them also was charged with trafficking in 2.2 grams of meth. Brittany L. Rogers, 28, of County Road 68, Chesapeake, was charged with trafficking in meth and receiving stolen property. Michael B. Anderson, 30, of Perry Township, was charged with receiving stolen property and Chad A. Curcio, 30, of Private Drive 11202, Chesapeake, was charged with receiving stolen property. All three were transported to jail.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Cheryl L. Tilley, 48, of Chillicothe, Ohio, on a charge of possession of drugs. Authorities recovered some 3.5 grams of suspected meth.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Keith A. Camp, 50, of Storms Alley, Ironton, on charges of possession of heroin and possession of cocaine and transported him to jail.
THEFT: A 50-year-old South Point area woman reported last month that someone stole tools, an air compressor, two horse saddles and a rototiller. The items were valued at $4,300.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 31-year-old South Point area man reported last week that someone stole his 1994 Chevrolet truck valued at $1,000.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 46-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that her boyfriend choked her. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 40-year-old Chesapeake area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 43-year-old Kitts Hill area woman reported earlier this month that her husband grabbed her by the hair. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 36-year-old sheriff’s deputy on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.