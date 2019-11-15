IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Jason T. Rose, 37, of Cogan Street, Ashland, Ty B. Mullins, 34, of Camelot Drive, Catlettsburg, and Noah D. Lambert, 40, of Patriot, Ohio, on charges of possession of heroin. Lambert also was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drugs. Mullins also had a pending Kentucky warrant outstanding. Lambert later became unresponsive and a deputy had to administer Narcan and he was taken to a local hospital.
BURGLARY: A Proctorville area man reported Saturday that someone broke out a window and stole a Ruger .45-caliber pistol. The handgun was valued at $730.
INDUCING PANIC: A 15-year-old Fairland High School student was taken into custody Monday after posting a video online Sunday in which he had a weapon. The mother of a student called school authorities and the student was taken to the Lawrence County Group Home. The student already was on probation through Lawrence County Juvenile Court.
THEFT: A 77-year-old South Point man reported earlier this month that someone got his pin number and fraudulently took $1,320 from his account.
ASSAULT ON A PEACE OFFICER: A female prisoner at the Lawrence County Jail tried to hit and kick deputy jailers last week before being put in a restraint chair. Medical attention was given and she also was to be given an X-ray to make sure her nose wasn’t broken.
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS: A sheriff’s deputy responded to a call last week about more than a dozen cats being left in a home in Fayette Township with no food and water.
The animal shelter currently is not accepting anymore cats due to being at capacity. A neighbor said he would continue to feed and water them until other arrangements could be made.
THEFT: A 72-year-old Proctorville area woman reported Saturday that someone broke out several windows in a home she owns and took a stove valued at $500.