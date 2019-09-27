IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Travis L. Salyers, 26, of Township Road 93S, South Point, on charges of possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability and endangering children and transported him to jail. Authorities recovered some meth and a nickel-plated, double-action revolver.
DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Gary N. Abbott, 47, of Township Road 118, Chesapeake, and Bethan Burns, 41, of Glenwood, West Virginia, on two counts each of possession of drugs and transported them to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 69-year-old Chesapeake area man reported Sunday that his adopted daughter threatened two people and they were concerned for their safety. A sheriff’s deputy took a 13-year-old girl into custody and transported her to the Lawrence County Group Home.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: A 50-year-old South Point area man reported last week that a relative stole several firearms valued at $1,350 and was trying to sell them.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 24-year-old Ironton area man reported last week someone stole a concrete saw, a chainsaw and several hedge trimmers from his garage. The items were valued at $2,700.
DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a domestic, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 30-year-old South Point man on an outstanding warrant and charged him with misdemeanor drug possession before transporting him to jail.
ASSAULT: An inmate at the Lawrence County Jail reported earlier this month he got into an altercation with another inmate and had to be transported to a local hospital for treatment.