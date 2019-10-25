IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG TRAFFICKING: Following a traffic stop Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Timothy J. Sizemore, 31, of Montgomery Avenue, Ashland, on charges of trafficking in meth and trafficking in heroin and transported him to jail. Authorities recovered 5.8 grams of heroin and 46.6 grams of meth.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Donald Lee Malone, 30, of Township Road 1340, South Point, on a charge of possession of meth and transported him to jail. He also was charged with an active warrant for receiving stolen property from Scioto County.
THEFT: A Chesapeake area man reported Saturday that between 30 to 35 guns and other items had been stolen from his residence in Windsor Township. In addition to the weapons, a camera pots and pans, several DVDs, a Nintendo Wii and some games and a DVD player were stolen. The items were valued at $23,550.
BURGLARY: A 34-year-old Wayne man reported Saturday that someone broke into the old LJ Navy building in Lawrence County and stole tools, an automotive scanner and several commercial batteries. The items were valued at $7,220.
BURGLARY: A 63-year-old South Point area man reported earlier this month that someone broke into his residence and stole tools and building equipment. The items were valued at $2,129.
BURGLARY: A 60-year-old South Point area man reported last week that someone broke into his residence and stole a television, a generator and a motor.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: An 83-year-old Proctorville area man reported Sunday that someone stole a handgun and some prescription medication from his home. The items were valued at $326.
THEFT: A 71-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that someone stole jewelry and cash from two bedrooms in their home. The items were valued at $2,950.
STOLEN ATV: A 75-year-old Ironton area man reported Sunday that someone stole his 2005 Honda ATV valued at $3,500 from in front of his residence.