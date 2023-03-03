CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Transportation Review Advisory Council has recommended the Ohio Department of Transportation spend $12 million to complete environmental impact remediation and commitments for the Chesapeake Bypass, also called the Tri-State Outer Belt.
The council also recommended the state fund $30 million for construction of Phase 2A of the bypass for a 5-mile section of the project between Chesapeake and Proctorville.
The state already has built the first phase of the bypass and the next phase calls for grading and drainage of the 5.2-mile section of road. The project includes completing the earthwork and installing drainage structures, according to Matt McGuire, public information officer for the department’s District 9 office in Chillicothe.
Right-of-way acquisition for the project currently is ongoing, McGuire said.
An engineer’s estimate for construction on Phase 2A is $30 million, according to McGuire.
Actual construction of the roadway, phase 2B, currently is expected to cost some $65 million. However, that cost could increase by the time that phase is ready for construction, he said.
The council is set to meet March 29 and vote on the final list for funding. The bypass currently is listed as the 17th-ranked project on the list.
“Assuming the recommendations for committed funding is voted through, there is still plenty of work that needs to be completed before we can break ground on Phase 2A,” McGuire said.
If construction funds are committed, the department likely won’t be able to start on Phase 2A until 2025 or 2026. It is the department’s intention to allow Phase 2A to settle for two to three years to mitigate any geotechnical issues before beginning construction on Phase 2B, McGuire said.
It is the first time the council has recommended funding for Phase 2A of the project, he said.
The grading work could take a year or two to complete, McGuire said.
