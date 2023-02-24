This aerial photo shows Phase 1 of the Chesapeake Bypass. The East Huntington Bridge is in the foreground and connects to the new two-lane freeway, which continues east until it connects with the original State Route 7.
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Chesapeake Bypass, also called the Tri-State Outer Belt, has been recommended for funding of the next phase by the Transportation Review Advisory Council.
According to a the annual draft list of projects to receive funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation, the bypass project was ranked 17th.
The state has built the first phase of the bypass connecting Proctorville to Ohio 7 near Fairland East Elementary School.
The next phase, called 2A, is to connect that section to Ohio 7 near Chesapeake and the bridge connecting Chesapeake and Huntington — a 5.2-mile section of road.
Phase 2A has been broken down into phases, the first phase of which is to grade and drain the road, possibly around 2025 or 2026.
What the council did recently is to recommend the project for funding, said Matt McGuire, a spokesmen for the department’s District 9 office in Chillicothe. It is the first time the council has recommended that funding, McGuire said Thursday.
That grading work could take a year or two to complete and then the ground will be allowed to settle before moving forward with seeking funds for construction.
Currently the state is moving forward with right-of-way acquisition, McGuire said. That land acquisition started last year, he said. “It’s moving forward,” he said.
