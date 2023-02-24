The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

This aerial photo shows Phase 1 of the Chesapeake Bypass. The East Huntington Bridge is in the foreground and connects to the new two-lane freeway, which continues east until it connects with the original State Route 7.

 Courtesy of ODOT

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Chesapeake Bypass, also called the Tri-State Outer Belt, has been recommended for funding of the next phase by the Transportation Review Advisory Council.

According to a the annual draft list of projects to receive funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation, the bypass project was ranked 17th.

