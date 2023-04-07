IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
THEFT: A representative of H&R Block in Chesapeake reported earlier this week that someone stole $688 in cash. Other tax offices in the Tri-State have seen thefts totaling $12,000.
DRUG ARREST: A sheriff’s deputy arrested a South Point area woman last week on a drug charge and transported her to jail.
THEFT: A man was arrested last week in Chesapeake after he was found cutting off a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The man was transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A Pedro area couple were arrested earlier this week and charged with domestic violence. Both were transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 17-year-old South Point area girl reported that a male in the home slammed her head into a door and the wall several times. The man was arrested on a charge of domestic violence and transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a man after his girlfriend said he hit her in the face and attempted to strangle her. The man was transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A South Point woman reported last week that a male relative grabbed her arm and hand and twisted it, pressing her against a wall. The man left before authorities arrived.
THEFT: A 37-year-old man claiming to be from Washington, D.C., was arrested on charges of theft and falsification and transported to jail.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.