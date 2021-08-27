SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Tri-State Bible College is expanding its offerings and has scholarship money to help some people take classes, said Rex J. Howe, president of the bible college.
A new semester of classes begins Monday, Howe said.
The college has about 50 students, but has room for more after a year-and-a-half dealing with the pandemic.
”We have a revived one-year certificate program for pastors and deacons in theology or bible studies or Appalachian ministry,” he said.
The college has some $40,000 set aside in tuition grants for new students, Howe said.
Tri-State Bible College also has a two-year associate degree program and a four-year bachelor of arts program. It also has a 32-hour masters program, Howe said. All the courses are accredited with the Association for Biblical Higher Education, he said.
The college also has a partnership with Marshall University, allowing certain classes to transfer, he said.
The bible college is a commuter school.
“We have more students than last year, but not as many as we have had in the past,” he said.
Tri-State Bible College also has an Appalachian Ministry Institute with Dr. Matt Shamblin, pastor at Rose Hill Baptist in Ashland. Pastor Jacob Marshall, assistant pastor at Antioch Baptist Church, also participates in the program, Howe said.
The college also is offering an Appalachian Ministry Conference on March 24 open to local pastors, deacons and interested parties, Howe said.
The one-day program is set for 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 24.
