Courtesy of Tri-State Bible College Dr. Steve Willis, pastor at First Baptist Church in Kenova, W.Va., will be the keynote speaker at Tri-State Bible College's first chapel service of the spring semester at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.

SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Bible College in South Point, Ohio, will host its first chapel service of the spring semester on at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, in the TSBC Chapel.

Dr. Stephen Willis, lead pastor at First Baptist Church, Kenova, West Virginia, will speak. Willis has been active in the development of programs and curriculum at Tri-State Bible College.

Student Council officers will lead the other aspects of the service. The public is welcome to attend for a time of worship and fellowship.

Tri-State Bible College offers solid biblical training for those aspiring to become pastors or leaders in their church, or who simply want to understand the Bible at a deeper level. Students can enroll for credit or for audit at a reduced cost.

TSBC offers master of arts, bachelor of arts and associate of arts degrees in Bible theology, along with a certificate in biblical studies.

New this year is a High School to College Transition Program designed specifically for recent high school graduates wanting a biblically sound year of foundational Christian worldview study before moving on to other endeavors.

For more information, contact the college at 740-377-2520 or check out TSBC’s website at www.tsbc.edu.

