The Ravens robotics drone program, based at Tri-State STEM&M Early College High School in South Point, has qualified for the national championship at Dallas, Texas, in May. Pictured, from left, are Max Evans, Jacob Swain, Coach Ben Larrabee, Josh Smith and Aydan Vissing.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Four Tri-State STEM&M Early College High School students have taken flight as part of a competitive drone program.
Ayden Vissing, Jacob Swain, Josh Smith and Max Evans-Schweikart are members of the Ravens robotics drone program, which has qualified for the REC Foundation Aerial Drones Competition World Championship at Dallas, Texas, in May.
Joshua Joseph, director of the STEM&M school in South Point, got a grant from the Robert C. Byrd Institute to buy the drones last fall. The team has reached the semi-finals at competitions at Fairmont State University and at the Tri-State Airport, Joseph said.
Ben Larrabee, a math and engineering instructor at the school, said there are “a ton of careers” in drone and robotics. “It also was an excellent opportunity to compete and to network,” he said.
Vissing, a senior from Willow Wood, had a leg up on some of his high school peers, as he had been flying a drone for eight years before joining the team.
“This is the first time I have done anything competitive with drones,” he said. “My dad bought it, but we all played with it and had fun with it.”
Competitive drone flying is not like battlebots where the idea is to destroy the competition, Vissing said. The idea is to push ping-pong balls using drones into certain areas while the other team tries to prevent that, he said.
Prior to the competition, the drones are inspected and charged up, Vissing said. “There are two pilots and two spotters/programmers.”
While Vissing is a pilot, Swain, a freshman from Athalia, is a spotter/programmer.
“I just transferred to the school in October and robotics sounded interesting,” Swain said. “I wanted to do that for along time. I was interested in how they work and what they do.”
The competition is stressful, Swain said. “You need specific measurements.”
