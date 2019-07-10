0710_galliadrugs_52730.jpg

Courtesy photo Ohio troopers seized 40 grams of crack cocaine, 5 grams of marijuana and 50 ecstasy pills worth approximately $4,750 during a July 2 traffic stop in Gallia County.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a West Virginia man and woman after a traffic stop in Gallia County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 40 grams of crack cocaine, 5 grams of marijuana and 50 ecstasy pills worth approximately $4,750.

On July 2 at 11:09 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Nissan Sentra with Maryland registration for marked lanes and speed violations on U.S. Route 35. While interacting with the occupants, troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the investigation, the driver admitted to possessing marijuana, crack cocaine and ecstasy pills.

The driver, Kendall Collins, 33, and passenger, Charmaine Jackson, 32, both of Fayetteville, West Virginia, were incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

If convicted, each could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

