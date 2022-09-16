The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In honor of the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid, in full, the mortgages on the homes of two Ohio firefighters who passed away a day apart.

On March 22, 2022, Portsmouth Fire Department Firefighter/EMT Edward Long was returning to the fire station from a call when he suffered a medical emergency. His fellow firefighters performed life-saving measures, but he was eventually pronounced deceased at the hospital.

