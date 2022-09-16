In honor of the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid, in full, the mortgages on the homes of two Ohio firefighters who passed away a day apart.
On March 22, 2022, Portsmouth Fire Department Firefighter/EMT Edward Long was returning to the fire station from a call when he suffered a medical emergency. His fellow firefighters performed life-saving measures, but he was eventually pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The 55-year-old joined the Portsmouth Fire Department in 1995 and served his community for 27 years as a firefighter and EMT. He had also served as a special deputy with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and was a veteran of the United States Army before being honorably discharged after reaching the rank of second lieutenant.
Long is survived by his wife, Lisa Nicole, and their children, August Cole, Colin Jay, and Calista Faye.
Lisa Long said she was overwhelmed when the foundation informed her she would never have to make another mortgage payment.
“The knowledge that I could tell our three children that we were able to keep our family’s home made our world a little more stable once again,” she said in a news release. “You gave us back the heart and security of my husband at a time when our world fell apart. No better man existed, no better husband nor father, he gave his all to his family, community, and job. Thank you for honoring him in such a splendid way.”
On March 23, 2022, Bloom Township Fire Department Lt. Ralph “Andy” Nunley died from colorectal cancer attributed to his service as a firefighter.
Nunley had served for over 23 years and retired at the rank of lieutenant. He is survived by his wife, Gretchen, his son, Hank, and two daughters Hannah and Hayley. Tunnel to Towers ensured the family he left behind could stay in the home they shared without the financial burden of a mortgage.
“Our family is beyond grateful for the generosity and compassion Tunnel to Towers has shown us. Being able to spend the rest of our lives in the house where so many great memories were made means the world to us,” said Gretchen Nunley.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children, ensuring that they will always have a place to call home. In 2021, Tunnel to Towers expanded the program to support the families of first responders who have lost their lives to 9/11 illnesses.
“When America was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, my brother and so many others rushed headfirst into danger and laid down their lives, trying to save as many people as they could. Twenty-one years later, I am proud to keep my brother Stephen’s memory alive by supporting the families of these heroes who have also sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Their dedication and their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and the families they left behind will always have the support of Tunnel to Towers,” said Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.
