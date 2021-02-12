COAL GROVE, Ohio — Two Chesapeake area residents have been appointed to the Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities, according to a news release.
Sue Marks and Brandan Smith were appointed to the board last month. One seat was vacated due to a resignation and the other was held by LoRena Cahal, who passed away last year.
The appointments were made by the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners. The board provides services to some 500 county residents with developmental disabilities.
Marks works at King’s Daughters Medical Center as the chief operating officer. She has worked in the health services industry for more than 18 years, according to the release.
Smith works in the finance department at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He has been a managed care analyst there since 2013, according to the release.
“Both of them will be tremendous assets to the board due to their professional backgrounds, but what is most impressive is their passion to see individuals with (developmental disabilities) receive the best services possible in Lawrence County,” said Julie Monroe, county developmental disabilities superintendent.
Marks has a 20-year-old son with a developmental disability and has been involved in advocacy efforts and volunteerism for organizations like the Huntington Area Autism Society, according to the release.
“As I have seen from my personal experience, these individuals need a voice and support to create a path for opportunities, giving them a feeling of purpose in society,” Marks said.
Smith has been involved with various parent support groups and has participated in research conferences related to his 5-year-old son’s rare genetic disorder, according to the release.
“Being a parent to a special needs child, I understand the daily challenges other parents face who are in the same situation,” Smith said.