PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Two people were arrested over the weekend by Scioto County sheriff’s deputies and are lodged in the Scioto County Jail on $100,000 bond on charges of aggravated robbery.
The sheriff’s office received a call at 4:30 a.m. Saturday from the Gray Wolfe Lodge pay lake that two men had entered the business. One of the men started beating on an employee while the other started taking fishing poles and other items from the business.
Both suspects left the area on foot, according to a news release.
The victim was taken to the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, where he was treated and subsequently released.
Detectives and deputies identified a suspect, located him and found some stolen property without incident. The other suspect called into the sheriff’s office and agreed to come in for an interview.
Authorities arrested Ty A. Howard, 23, of Lucasville, Ohio, and Hunter Goodwin, 19, of Columbus. Both were charged with one count of aggravated robbery and lodged in the jail pending a hearing in Portsmouth Municipal Court.
In an unrelated case, the sheriff’s office received a call Sunday night from a resident of Otway, Ohio. A man said his wife heard a popping noise and that she had been shot.
Deputies and an ambulance responded to the scene and found Lydia Rigdon, 35, had been shot in the upper chest, according to a release.
She was flown by helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, according to the report.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kirk Jackson at 740-351-1093.