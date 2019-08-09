GROSS SEXUAL IMPOSITION: A 16-year-old Proctorville girl reported earlier this week that a 50-year-old friend of the family touched her inappropriately and kissed her without her permission in a bedroom.
GROSS SEXUAL IMPOSITION: A 10-year-old Ashland girl told authorities earlier this week a relative touched her inappropriately on two occasions.
DRUG ARREST: Responding to a call, a sheriff's deputy arrested Mary E. McCann, 61, of the 2400 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, on a charge of possession of meth and transported her to jail.
POSSESSION OF HEROIN: A sheriff's deputy last week arrested Tracy J. McDonald, 49, of Chesapeake, on a charge of possession of heroin and transported him to jail.
TRUCK STOLEN: A 38-year-old Proctorville area woman reported earlier this week that an acquaintance stole a 2005 Chevrolet valued at $5,500.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 59-year-old Ironton area woman reported earlier this week that her live-in boyfriend hit her several times in the head and took her phone so she couldn't call authorities.
A sheriff's deputy arrested a 53-year-old man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
THEFT: A 35-year-old Ironton woman told authorities she left her cell phone in Pick-N-Save and went to retrieve it.
The phone was located in Ashland and she asked for it back and a man punched her in the face as she struggled to get the phone back.
Ashland police were called and the phone subsequently was found smashed in a parking lot at Ashland Community and Technical College. The phone was valued at $1,500.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A representative of Lowe's reported last week that someone stole two pressure washers and a push mower. The items were valued at $1,200.
THEFT: A Crown City area man reported last week that someone stole tools, a car battery and lawn tools. The items were valued at $1,020.