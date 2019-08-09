GROSS SEXUAL IMPOSITION: A 16-year-old Proctorville girl reported earlier this week that a 50-year-old friend of the family touched her inappropriately and kissed her without her permission in a bedroom.

GROSS SEXUAL IMPOSITION: A 10-year-old Ashland girl told authorities earlier this week a relative touched her inappropriately on two occasions.

DRUG ARREST: Responding to a call, a sheriff's deputy arrested Mary E. McCann, 61, of the 2400 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, on a charge of possession of meth and transported her to jail.

POSSESSION OF HEROIN: A sheriff's deputy last week arrested Tracy J. McDonald, 49, of Chesapeake, on a charge of possession of heroin and transported him to jail.

TRUCK STOLEN: A 38-year-old Proctorville area woman reported earlier this week that an acquaintance stole a 2005 Chevrolet valued at $5,500.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 59-year-old Ironton area woman reported earlier this week that her live-in boyfriend hit her several times in the head and took her phone so she couldn't call authorities.

A sheriff's deputy arrested a 53-year-old man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.

THEFT: A 35-year-old Ironton woman told authorities she left her cell phone in Pick-N-Save and went to retrieve it.

The phone was located in Ashland and she asked for it back and a man punched her in the face as she struggled to get the phone back.

Ashland police were called and the phone subsequently was found smashed in a parking lot at Ashland Community and Technical College. The phone was valued at $1,500.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A representative of Lowe's reported last week that someone stole two pressure washers and a push mower. The items were valued at $1,200.

THEFT: A Crown City area man reported last week that someone stole tools, a car battery and lawn tools. The items were valued at $1,020.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.