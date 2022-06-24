IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: Responding to a break-in call earlier this week, authorities arrested Ronald Bellamy Mills, 31, and John Bellamy Mills, 27, both of San Antonio, Texas, on charges of burglary and breaking and entering and transported them to jail.
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a reported assault earlier this week, sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old Ironton area teenager on a charge of felonious assault and transported him to the Lawrence County Juvenile Detention Center. Authorities also secured a baseball bat.
POSSESSION OF HEROIN: Responding to an overdose call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy talked to a man who admitted using $20 worth of heroin earlier in the day. The man was treated by emergency personnel and was told to contact the prosecutor’s office.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 33-year-old Kitts Hill area woman reported earlier this week that her boyfriend choked her during an argument at a campground at Lake Vesuvius, but left before authorities arrived.
THEFT: A Proctorville area man reported earlier this week that he gave a man $4,000 to buy materials and do work at his home, but no work has been done and the man refused to give the money back.
VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: A 28-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that someone she has a protection order against has been texting her. She was told to keep the texts and call the sheriff’s department if it happens again.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.