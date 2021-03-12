The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
ILLEGAL CONVEYANCE: Authorities arrested William J. Wilburn, 46, of Private Drive 160, Pedro, last week on charges of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention center, possession of fentanyl, possession of drugs and identity theft and transported him to jail.
ILLEGAL CONVEYANCE: A man being booked into the Lawrence County Jail last week, Troy D. Edwards, 46, of County Road 1, South Point, was charged with illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention center and possession of fentanyl.
ATTEMPTED ESCAPE: A man being taken to court last week, Tony C. Horn, 42, of Georgetown, Ohio, was being charged with attempted escape and assault.
ENDANGERING CHILDREN: Responding to an assault call, a sheriff’s officer arrested Jesse D. Mezo, 35, of Proctorville, on charges of disrupting public service, endangering children and assault and transported him to jail last week.
FIREARM THEFT: A 33-year-old Proctorville area man reported last week that someone stole a gun valued at $450.
FORGERY: A Hurricane, West Virginia, man allegedly forged a check for $3,455.41 at a Lawrence County bank.