The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a call in the Proctorville area last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Chaz A. Estep, 31, of 2200 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, on two outstanding warrants and also charged him with possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments and transported him to jail.
DRUG ABUSE: Responding to a call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Damien Fox, 36, of Township Road 1021, South Point, on charges of drug abuse and disorderly conduct and transported him to jail.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 65-year-old Ashland man reported that someone stole a motor and a Harley Davidson motorcycle from his son’s residence in Lawrence County. The items were valued at $25,000.
WEAPONS STOLEN: A 38-year-old Pedro area man reported last week that someone stole four weapons from a broken gun safe in his home. The weapons were valued at $2,068.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A Russell, Kentucky, woman reported last week that someone stole her 2001 Nissan truck that was broken down along Township Road 199, Pedro, earlier this month.
BURGLARY: A 65-year-old South Point area woman reported that someone stole a bicycle from a locked trailer she owns.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 50-year-old Huntington man reported last week that someone stole a stove from a home he is trying to sell in Lawrence County.
RECOVERED VEHICLE: A sheriff’s deputy recovered a 2015 vehicle that was reported stolen out of West Virginia. The owner was contacted that the vehicle had been towed to Cogan’s and he could pick it up there.
