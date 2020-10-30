From April through October, Ironton and Bloom has selected a Yard of the Month to recognize Ironton residents for their contributions to the beauty of our city.￼ We have selected two lovely yards for October that highlight the landscaping of trees, shrubs, and container plants￼ to bring color and texture to their yard.
Mack and Christy Anderson have lived in their home since 1984. Many an evening or weekend day, you will see Mack mowing the lawn, trimming shrubs, and pulling weeds. Christy selects, waters, and cares for the ferns and flower containers that highlight a lovely front porch that welcomes all to stop by and visit awhile. This perfectly maintained yard exemplifies a home well cared for and loved.
The home of David and Christy Phillips, at 1013 S. 6th St., was also selected as Yard of the Month. Christy loves working in her flowerbeds, planting, weeding, and deadheading both the annuals and perennials. IIB encourages you to watch this spring for the bulbs planted in the fall along with a variety of pansies. Christy can also be seen planting in front of the funeral home and Tom and Martha’s home. She utilizes flower-filled containers to brighten the front of the porch.
Look for Ironton in Bloom’s monthly awards to resume in April.