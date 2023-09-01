IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
SHOTS FIRED: A resident of County Road 2 reported last week that someone fired a shot at his residence, and a spent bullet was found inside the home.
THREATS: A man told authorities last week that another man had threatened him, pointed a gun at him and followed him. He heard a gunshot, but reported no damage to his vehicle.
SEXUAL OFFENSE: Representatives at NECC0 reported last week that one of the male juveniles tried to sexually assault another male.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A resident of County Road 1 reported earlier this week that a woman was punched in the face. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DRUGS RECOVERED: Responding to a call about a person passed out, a sheriff’s deputy recovered 3.2 grams of suspected meth and another container that wasn’t field tested because it could have contained fentanyl.
TASER DEPLOYED: A resident along Township Road 323 reported that he saw a suspected stolen four-wheeler. A sheriff’s deputy later used a taser on a person near the four-wheeler who was told to stop and then tried to run. The person was transported to jail.
THEFT: A woman told authorities her purse had been stolen and someone used information it contained to get a line of credit for $2,000 last week. The credit was used to make a transaction for $1,000 at Lowe’s.
THEFT: A woman told authorities last week her purse containing a number of credit calls was stolen and she started receiving fraud alerts.
