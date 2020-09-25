Essential reporting in volatile times.

The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:

GUN CHARGES: Following a traffic stop earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Sammy Cooper Jr., 35, of Buffalo Creek Road, Huntington, on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability. Also arrested was Rushell E. Ramey, 26, of Smith Drive, Huntington, on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and transported them to jail.

DRUG CHARGES: Following a traffic stop, two men were charged with possession of heroin in separate cases and cited into court last week.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Brandon M. Cole, 34, of County Road 73, Crown City, on charges of disrupting public service and domestic violence and transported him to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 27-year-old Bald Knob, Arkansas, man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 29-year-old Chesapeake man last week on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail after his girlfriend said he choked her and pushed her up against a car.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy transported a 14-year-old girl to the Lawrence County Juvenile Detention Center.

