The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

SHOTS FIRED: Responding to a call about shots fired, sheriff’s deputies arrested Tony Kipp, 54, of Township Road 88, Proctorville, last week after he admitted firing five shots from a Ruger handgun. He was charged with improperly discharging a firearm and inducing panic and was transported to jail.

IMPROPERLY DISCHARGING A FIREARM: Responding to a shots-fired call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Jeff S. Lykins, 55, of Private Drive 302, South Point, on a charge of improperly discharging a firearm after witnesses said he fired a handgun into the air. Adkins was transported to jail.

BURGLARY: A 24-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that someone broke into her home and stole an Xbox, a wide-screen television, food and clothes. The items were valued at $2,700.

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL: A man being arrested on a probation violation charge last week, Lewis D. Ford, 49, of Township Road 1523, Proctorville, admitted he had fentanyl in his possession.

DRUG ARREST: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Timothy K. Adkins, 36, of Township Road 1294, Proctorville, on charges of possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments and transported him to jail.

THEFT: The supervisor of a sewage treatment plant in Rome Township reported last week that someone stole two large batteries valued at $2,642 from a substation.

THEFT: A Proctorville area man reported last week that he paid a man $1,000 as a down-payment on remodeling his bathroom and the work hasn’t been done and the man refused to return the money.

