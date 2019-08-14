By DAVID E. MALLOY
For The Herald-Dispatch
SOUTH POINT, Ohio - The Lawrence Economic Development Corp. has secured more than $3 million in financing to build two new shell buildings, one in Ironton and one in The Point, a South Point industrial park, according to Bill Dingus, executive director of the development corporation.
Construction of the shell building in Ironton will begin within a week, according to Jeremy Clay, director at the industrial park. Construction of the shell building in South Point will start later this month, Clay said.
Mullins Construction Co. of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was awarded contracts to build both shell buildings, Clay said.
The $1.1 million shell building in Ironton will be built adjacent to the old Ironton Steel plant, Dingus said.
Officials hope the building can be completed, weather permitting, by February, Clay said. The building is designed for a 5-ton crane either for manufacturing or distribution, he said.
The shell building on Commerce Drive in the industrial park will cost about $2 million, according to Clay. It will be built adjacent to the existing McSweeney's building, he said.
The work on the 30,000-square-foot shell building in the industrial park is scheduled to start by the end of August, Clay said. Weather permitting, the building will be completed by next March, he said.
It is being designed to hold up to a 10-ton crane, Clay said.
Both the shell buildings do not have clients. They are designed to accommodate business or industry, he said.