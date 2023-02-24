IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
THEFT: A Chesapeake-area man reported last week that someone making an estimate on electric work in October stole a jewelry box; he valued its contents at $35,000.
RAPE: An alleged rape report was filed last week, but was blacked out and listed as under investigation.
OVERDOSE: Authorities responded to a 50-year-old South Point woman who was unresponsive and was taken to Hall’s Funeral Home for toxicology tests.
OVERDOSE: Authorities responding to an overdose found a resident of Township Road 218 dead, and the coroner’s office is investigating to determine whether the death was caused by a drug overdose.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 34-year-old woman told authorities she jumped out of a car along Ohio 775 following an argument with her boyfriend. She was transported to a Huntington hospital.
ASSAULT: A Huntington man reported last week that a former girlfriend pointed a handgun at him and then pepper-sprayed him in South Point.
ASSAULT: A 40-year-old Ironton area woman reported last week that her husband punched her in the face after she woke him up and the couple argued about money; she said he also attempted to strangle her.
THEFT: A person taken into custody for shoplifting $94.80 worth of merchandise at Wal-Mart in Fayette Township was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
THEFT: A man and woman taken into custody for shoplifting at Wal-Mart earlier this week were transported to jail on misdemeanor theft charges.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.