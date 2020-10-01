Ironton In Bloom has named two Yards of the Month for September, both on 12th Street. This award is given monthly to show IIB’s appreciation for citizens’ efforts to make Ironton a more beautiful community.
Kay Cocklin’s yard is at 2426 S 12th St. Kay and her husband have only lived here for two-and-a-half years, but they have transformed their home with a new porch and a lovely, colorful flower garden. The two of them share the work, with Kay Cocklin tending the flowers and her husband taking care of the lawn. Their garden consists of perennials that have been shared with her by family and friends as well as a variety of rose bushes.
The second September Yard of the Month is Ruth Thompson’s at 2728 S. 12th St. Thompson starts each day at 6 am watering her flowers. Her efforts have produced a lovely garden with a large variety of colors and flowers.
When you see a lovely yard that deserves recognition, please message IIB’s Facebook page, call Carol Allen at 740-550-5655, or email irontoninbloom@gmail.com.