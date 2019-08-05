IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced last week to eight years in prison in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Richard L. Sharp, 56, of the 1000 block of North 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, possession of meth and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley. The judge also ordered him to forfeit a gun taken by law enforcement authorities.
In an unrelated case, Alisha N. Butts, 28, of Ohio 141, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking of 28 grams of meth. Finley sentenced her to six to nine years in prison.
In other cases:
n Anthony Williams, 42, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability. Finley sentenced him to six years in prison.
n Cory Smith, 23, of the 600 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to escape, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs and felony vandalism. Finley sentenced him to 41 months in prison.
n Jonathan J. Ratcliff, 24, no address listed, denied violating community control sanctions. He is charged with testing positive for drugs and being charged with burglary. The case is set for trial Aug. 28.
n Gary Thompson, 43, no address listed, denied violating community control sanctions. He is charged with testing positive for drugs, failing to report to probation officials and not paying up to $365 in restitution. He faces up to 1,035 days in prison in the case.
n Michael D. Perkey, 69, of Township Road 296, Ironton, pleaded innocent to charges of burglary and gross sexual imposition. Bond was set at $150,000.
n Danielle N. Smith, 26, of Township Road 1160, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. She was released on $3,000 bond and ordered to continue treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton. She also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.